WhatsApp Messaging Without Phone Soon; How Does It Work And How To Update?

WhatsApp messaging has made communication much easier. Have a stable internet connection, a smartphone, or any other connected device, and you're good to use WhatsApp. Things are about to get better now. A new WhatsApp feature will allow users to send and receive messages on WhatsApp even without their phones.

WhatsApp Messaging Without Phone Announced

So far, we've accessed the WhatsApp web with remote control access. Here, the smartphone with WhatsApp needs to be connected to the internet, after which, they can access their account on the web. In this case, you wouldn't be able to connect to the WhatsApp web if your phone was dead. The new WhatsApp feature will now change this.

WhatsApp developers have confirmed a new feature where WhatsApp users can send and receive messages without a phone. Presently, it's under beta testing and available to a small group of users. Once all the bugs and issues are fixed, a wider rollout of the feature can be expected. Moreover, the developers say the end-to-end encryption will also be available on the new WhatsApp feature.

Very excited to be launching a beta of our new multi-device capability for @WhatsApp. Now you can use our desktop or web experiences even when your phone isn't active and connected to the internet. All secured with end-to-end encryption.



WhatsApp Messaging Without Phone: How Does It Work?

The Facebook-owned messaging platform took to its official website to share the new feature in a blog post. Going into the details, the developers had to completely redesign the software part of the app as WhatsApp mainly relies on a smartphone as a primary device. The phone with the WhatsApp account is the main source of data and supports end-to-end encryption.

Developers say a complete software rewriting was done to bring the new supporting WhatsApp messaging without a phone. WhatsApp Head, Will Cathcart, took to Twitter to explain the new feature. Now, users can experience WhatsApp on a desktop or the web even when their phone isn't active or connected to the internet.

WhatsApp Messaging Without Phone: A Competitive Edge?

As interesting as the new WhatsApp feature seems, it's pretty late to the party. Competitors like Signal already have a similar feature, where users can message without their phone being active or connected to the net. However, as the most popular messaging app in India, the new WhatsApp feature is surely welcome. Keep an eye on the latest update as this might bring in the new feature.

