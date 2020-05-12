ENGLISH

    WhatsApp Might Increase Video Call Participants Limit Soon

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is the largest online messenger app in the market with over 1 billion users worldwide. The messaging app was founded by former Yahoo employees in 2009 and was bought by Facebook in 2014.

    It has become popular among people due to its features like group chatting, voice messaging, location sharing, message editing, and WhatsApp Pay. WhatsApp has also the ability to delete erroneous messages as well as the ability to answer specific questions.

    Last time, a report by Money Control claimed that WhatsApp Pay is expected to launch in India by the end of May. Now, the company is working to bring support for Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp.

    The upcoming feature identified by WABetaInfo, will redirect users to the Messenger Room for video calls with groups.

    Facebook announced that the Messenger Room feature will support up to 50 people in a video chat. So, when this feature comes to WhatsApp, it is expected that the limit might be increased to 50. Now WhatsApp has supported a group video call joined by eight people.

    Last week, WABetaInfo reported that the feature is already working for the Android-based app and WhatsApp plans to bring it to the web as well.

    The Messenger Room feature is now available via WhatsApp's Paperclip menu for sharing contacts in groups and chats.

    After clicking Messenger Room, users will get a prompt informing them that Messenger Rooms is starting. The prompt also warns users that their calls are not protected by WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption.

    The feature has not yet been implemented; it is still being worked on. It will take time to come to WhatsApp. The company also said that there is no need to have a Facebook account to use Messenger Rooms.

    Read More About: whatsapp app news
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2020

