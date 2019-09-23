WhatsApp's New Feature Will Let Users Share Their Status On Facebook News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

WhatsApp is likely to introduce a new feature for Android users that will help them share their Status stories directly on Facebook and other apps. The new feature is similar to the one seen on Instagram. And, just like the Instagram, WhatsApp stories will allow users to post their images, texts and videos on their profile which will remain only for 24 hours.

The new WhatsApp feature is expected to appear as a phased rollout, which will take some time in reaching the messaging app.

Steps To Share WhatsApp stories Via Facebook

The steps are:

a) First, you will need to open the WhatsApp and go to your Status.

b) Tap on the share button that will show you the apps.

c) Then an option of "Share to Facebook Story" will pop up.

d) After tapping on the option, your story will automatically be directed to Facebook's story.

WhatsApp Other New Features

WhatsApp has consistently been upgrading itself. Earlier, the app was likely to show muted status updates with a greyish color accent. But, the app now allows the users to hide these updates. The feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.260.

WhatsApp is likely to adopt a new payment system called "Facebook Pay". However, there is no information about when the messaging app will use this kind of payment option.

The messaging app is also working on an alignment indicator feature which will be made available to iOS-based devices. The feature will allow users to adjust text, emojis, and stickers on photos, videos, and GIFs. Currently, it is available for download in a beta version of Apple's iOS-based app.

Facebook has also announced that it is planning to build a unified app for WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, to create sync among all these apps. The new app will allow over 2.6 billion users to communicate with each other via cross-apps by 2020.

Credits to IANS

