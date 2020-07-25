ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp New Features Now Available In Latest Beta Version

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is expected to come up with some new features soon. The Facebook-owned messaging app recently released a new Android beta update that offers two new features, although the company has not confirmed anything. Expected features include the Multiple Device Support feature which is expected to be called Linked devices, the other one is the advanced mode feature.

    WhatsApp New Features Available In Latest Beta Version

     

    WhatsApp has been working for a long time on the feature that an account can be run on multiple devices. Now the latest 2.20.196.8 Android Beta has hinted the name of the feature and UI look. The news of working with multi-device support comes to the fore in a report by WAbetainfo. It has also shown through a screenshot how this feature will work. In the future, users will have multi-device support as well as an option to manage all connected devices.

    The new feature will be available in the settings menu. This new feature allows you to use the WhatsApp account on multiple devices without logging out. By clicking on 'Linked Devices' users will be able to see the devices connected to their accounts. There will also be options to log out of the device. The new feature allows users to use one account at a time on four different devices, meaning there is no need to create separate accounts.

    A glimpse of the second feature was also found through the new beta update. This feature was revealed in April. Through the advanced mode feature, users will be able to search for things like videos, pictures, files, links, audio. At the moment, beta testers will only get the features in the latest Android 2.20.196.8 beta version. Non-beta users will only get the features after the official announcement. It is hoped that this feature will be officially announced soon.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp apps news
    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X