WhatsApp New Features Now Available In Latest Beta Version

WhatsApp is expected to come up with some new features soon. The Facebook-owned messaging app recently released a new Android beta update that offers two new features, although the company has not confirmed anything. Expected features include the Multiple Device Support feature which is expected to be called Linked devices, the other one is the advanced mode feature.

WhatsApp has been working for a long time on the feature that an account can be run on multiple devices. Now the latest 2.20.196.8 Android Beta has hinted the name of the feature and UI look. The news of working with multi-device support comes to the fore in a report by WAbetainfo. It has also shown through a screenshot how this feature will work. In the future, users will have multi-device support as well as an option to manage all connected devices.

The new feature will be available in the settings menu. This new feature allows you to use the WhatsApp account on multiple devices without logging out. By clicking on 'Linked Devices' users will be able to see the devices connected to their accounts. There will also be options to log out of the device. The new feature allows users to use one account at a time on four different devices, meaning there is no need to create separate accounts.

A glimpse of the second feature was also found through the new beta update. This feature was revealed in April. Through the advanced mode feature, users will be able to search for things like videos, pictures, files, links, audio. At the moment, beta testers will only get the features in the latest Android 2.20.196.8 beta version. Non-beta users will only get the features after the official announcement. It is hoped that this feature will be officially announced soon.

