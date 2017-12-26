WhatsApp will not work on BlackBerry 10 and Windows Phone 8 from December 31

WhatsApp received several new features this year to enhance the user experience on Android, iOS and Web. But for some users, it might not be good news. We say so as WhatsApp will stop working on devices that run BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, and Windows Phone 8.0 and older platforms from December 31, 2017.

The official blog post by WhatsApp with end-of-life dates mentions that users of the above mentioned platforms will not be able to use the application after the specified date that is not even a week from now.

If you don't remember, WhatsApp had announced the end-of-life dates for the BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 and older platforms as June this year. Later, the messaging application had extended support for these platforms. Also, WhatsApp had revealed that the app will stop functioning on phones that run Nokia S40 from December 31, 2018. From February 1, 2020, the app will stop working on the devices that run the dated Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread and older platforms. The Symbian S60 based Nokia phones have already met their end-of-life date that is June 30, 2017.

The end of support for BlackBerry and Windows Phone platforms has not seen any further extension. The end-of-life dates will remain the same as mentioned in the blog post. So, it is important for those using devices with any of these operating systems to consider upgrading their device in order to continue using WhatsApp.

In addition to these, WhatsApp updates for the platforms such as Windows Phone 7, Android 2.1, Android 2.2 and iOS 6 have also been stopped since the last year. So, these users will not be able to enjoy the new features being rolled out to the platform in the recent times.

As mentioned above, WhatsApp received many new features this year such as the standalone business app with verified and non-verified profiles, restricted groups features for the admins, photo bundling, photo filters, video streaming, and much more. You can check out these features from here.