WhatsApp now boasts of 1 billion daily active users

WhatsApp has just announced that it now has 1 billion daily active users. The popular messaging app also boasts of 1.3 billion monthly active users.

In addition, the Facebook-owned messaging platform also revealed some other information regarding its users. According to WhatsApp, 55 billion messages are sent every day, while 4.5 billion photos are circulated every day on the app. You would be further surprised to know that 1 billion videos are shared every day on WhatsApp. The numbers are undoubtedly astonishing.

While there are many other messaging apps available today, the reason behind WhatsApp's tremendous success is that it is very easy to use. Other than sending texts, you can also share photos, videos, make voice calls and video calls. Moreover, WhatsApp offers support for 60 different languages.

Off late, we have come across many reports suggesting a slew of new features will be added to the messaging app. For example, WhatsApp is said to have the recall feature soon. It is the ability to just recall or unsend the messages those were actually meant to be sent. A Twitter user has even posted a screenshot of the alleged recall feature on the WhatsApp Web version number 0.2.5370.

Other than that, rumors have it, the Android version of WhatsApp is likely to introduce yet another interesting feature. Well, the talk is about the PiP video calling feature. With the WhatsApp beta version 2.17.265, Android users can get this feature. Notably, this version of WhatsApp will be enabled by default on the devices that run the Android O Developer Preview.

The upcoming PiP video calling feature will let you minimize the video call window into a small one in order to let you chat with other WhatsApp users without disconnecting the video call. Basically, you carry out both video calls and chats simultaneously with this feature.