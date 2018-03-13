WhatsApp now gives iOS users more than 1 hour to delete messages sent by mistake

Late last year, WhatsApp first introduced the Delete For Everyone feature to Android Beta users. At that time, one could only delete unintended messages within seven minutes of sending. While the feature was appreciated, users were not happy about the time limit. Thankfully, WhatsApp recently extended the deadline to delete the messages from 7 minutes to 68 minutes for Android beta users.

But what about iPhone users? Well, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp for iOS is also giving users more time to delete messages sent by mistake, thanks to the latest update. Last week, the instant messaging platform for iOS was updated to version 2.18.31. Notably, this update also added the ability to include time or location stickers while editing a photo or video if you tap on the smiley icon.

As stated, WhatsApp for iOS version 2.18.31 now allows users to delete the accidentally sent messages within 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. Just like Android users, iOS users also previously has the time limit of just 7 minutes to delete messages sent by mistake.

Needless to say, this extended time limit for the Delete For Everyone feature will make users more than delighted. If you are an iPhone users, you should check out the new time limit. To delete an unintended message for all participants in a WhatsApp conversation, you just have to long-press on the respective message, tap the right arrow, and then press on the "Delete" option.

You can select any message you want to delete by tapping on the checkbox and then on the trash icon at the bottom. You will be asked if you want to delete the selected messages only for yourself or for everyone. You can download the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store.

Unfortunately, the extended time limit in Delete for Everyone feature is available only for the Android beta users right now. We hope that the regular users will receive the update soon.