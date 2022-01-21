WhatsApp Now Lets You Preview Voice Messages On WhatsApp Web News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Most of us are aware of the WhatsApp voice message preview feature which allows you to preview the voice message before sending them. Also, users can pause the voice messages while recording and resume recording their voice message right from where they had paused. This feature was already available for iOS users. Now, WhatsApp lets you preview your voice messages on WhatsApp Web as well.

WhatsApp Voice Messages Feature

WhatsApp Voice Message is a very handy feature. For instance, if you are in a hurry or need to send a text immediately, you can share it as Voice Message. WhatsApp also allows you to adjust the playback speed of the voice message. Before discussing how to preview voice messages on WhatsApp Web, you must know how to set up WhatsApp Web on your laptop or desktop. Follow these steps to set up WhatsApp Web.

Step 1: Open a web browser and search for the web.whatsapp.com to use WhatsApp Web.

Step 2: Then open WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap the menu with three dots placed at the top right corner.

Step 3: Now, tap on the Link a Device option to run the WhatsApp Web on your laptop.

Step 4: After that, you need to authenticate the process by entering your PIN and then you'll have to scan the QR code displayed on the web browser.

How To Preview Voice Messages On WhatsApp Web

Step 1: Once you set up your WhatsApp Web, now open a chat.

Step 2: Now, click on the microphone icon to send a voice message.

Step 3: Tap on that to start recording your voice message.

Step 4: Once you are done with recording, tap on the stop button.

Step 5: Now, you can play the recording to listen and can also delete it if you don't want to send it. If you want to pause it, just click on the stop button and then you can resume the recording right from where you had paused.

This feature is now available for WhatsApp Web and iOS users. As of now, there is no info on when the instant messaging app will bring the feature for Android users.

