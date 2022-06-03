WhatsApp Now Lets You Share Documents Up To 2GB; Here’s How It Works? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

In March, WhatsApp was testing a feature that lets users share media files to 2GB. At that time, it was available for a few beta testers. Now, the instant messaging app is rolling out the feature for a wide range of users. However, if you have not received the feature yet, you should wait for the next few updates. Let's take a look at how the feature does work.

WhatsApp Lets Share Documents Up To 2GB

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WaBetaInfo, the new feature is now available for beta users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.22.13.6 update. Now, you can send documents up to 2GB in size. To check whether you've received the feature or not, you can try sending a large document in a conversation. If you can't, then can only send documents up to 100MB in size. Below here how to send docs via WhatsApp.

How To Send Docs Via WhatsApp

Step 1: Open any WhatsApp chat and tap on the paperclip icon.

Step 2: Now, click on the document option to share any doc via WhatsApp.

Additionally, we expect WhatsApp will soon release the feature officially. Also, the instant messaging app is rolling out another feature named 'unread chat filter' which is available for people who download the beta version of the Desktop app. Further, the Meta-owned platform is working on the ''Edit Text Messages'' feature which is currently under development.

The upcoming feature will let users edit messages after sending them. It will be available in WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop soon. Although the feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android. In the future, there will be an edit button for text messages which will let users edit messages after sending them. The button will be placed along with Info and Copy options.

WhatsApp is one of the social media platforms that continue to bring new features to enhance user experience. Apart from the features, the instant messaging app is also offering a UPI payment option like Paytm and Google Pay. Even some reports suggested that it will soon be offering up to Rs. 33 for making transactions using its payments service.

