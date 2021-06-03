WhatsApp Obtaining 'Trick Consent' For New Privacy Policy; Complaint Filed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp's new privacy policy remains a controversial topic since its announcement earlier this year. Earlier, the company warned the users of limiting access to certain features of the guidelines aren't accepted before the May 15 deadline. However, the Indian government interference in this matter had halted the company's plan to execute this move.

A recent report suggested that WhatsApp will not limit any features for users who haven't accepted the updated privacy policy. This made us believe that the company might be in the works to pull off this update. However, the Indian government believes otherwise and has filed a new complaint against the Facebook-owned messaging service in court.

Is WhatsApp Tricking Indian Users To Accept New Privacy Policy?

The government has now reportedly filed a new affidavit in the Delhi High Court suggesting WhatsApp has been using tricks to get user's consent for the new privacy policy. The affidavit has been filed today by the Centre, cites a report via ANI.

As per the report, the government's fresh affidavit states that the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is utilising anti-users practices for 'trick consent'. Also, the company is making use of its digital expertise so that it can get the existing users to accept the new privacy policy.

The affidavit states that "WhatsApp has unleashed its digital prowess to existing users & would force them to accept the updated 2021 privacy policy, to transfer the existing user base committed to the updated privacy policy before Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill becomes law.

The affidavit filed by the government further seeks the court's action on WhatsApp to stop using any 'push notifications to get the user's consent on the new privacy policy.

As per the government, the company is not being ethical with push notifications and this trick to receive the consent is "against the very grain of prima facie opinion of the Competition Commission of India's order dated March 24, 2021."

What Does WhatsApp Say?

WhatsApp has not commented on this matter as of now. But since the government has filed a complaint in the Delhi High court, the company would have to give some responses soon. We are not sure what would be the company's take on this.

But, the privacy guidelines is surely bringing all the heat to WhatsApp. The company has currently stopped limiting features, but when it would do so remains uncertain.

