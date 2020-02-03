ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp Pay To Roll Out In India In Mid-2020: A Google Pay Rival On Cards

    By
    |

    In the era of digital payments when every other service provider is gearing up to make online transactions with a single swipe, WhatsApp is struggling to roll out its service in India. The Facebook-owned instant messaging service introduced payment service in 2018 on a trial basis but it faced licensing issues due to the lack of 100% data localization.

    WhatsApp Pay To Roll Out In India In Mid-2020: A Rival To Google Pay?

     

    Now, WhatsApp is all set to roll out the payment services in many countries including India, the Philippines, Brazil, and more in the coming months. It has been revealed by Mark Zuckerberg, the company's CEO that a number of countries will get this service in the next six months.

    WhatsApp Payment Service

    WhatsApp users can send and receive payments using the WhatsApp Pay feature. Like many other digital payment services, this is also a UPI series (Unified Payments Interface). Users interested in making use of this service will have to first link their bank account and authenticate payments by setting up an MPIN within the app. This way, they will be able to send and receive payments in any chat just like sending a photo.

    Given that WhatsApp Pay is based on the UPI standard, it will be a direct rival to the Google Pay and PhonePe UPI payment services. Notably, even the telco Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to bring the Jio UPI payment service in India. Having said that, WhatsApp is expected to face a tough challenge in the Indian digital payment market.

    What We Think

    Currently, India is one of the fastest-growing markets to adapt to digital payments as over 10 million merchants who accept such transactions. Moreover, WhatsApp has more than 400 million users in the country and remains the most commonly used instant messaging platform.

    Eventually, if WhatsApp Pay is rolled out in India, there is no need to market it among users separately. And, the user base of the messaging platform will be able to make payments within their chats and not open a separate app for the purpose.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps
    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 19:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X