WhatsApp Payments Cashback Offer Spotted; Can It Take On Google Pay, PhonePe?

WhatsApp Payments is one of the latest features from the popular messaging app - and WhatsApp has been trying to promote it as much as possible. Reports suggest that WhatsApp Payments might bring cashback offers for marketing the WhatsApp Payments feature. However, this feature is still in development and might take a while to reach beta testers.

WhatsApp Payments Cashback Deal

Going into the details, WABetaInfo reports a new cashback offer coming to WhatsApp Payments on the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.20.3. The report says the cashback is for those marketing and promoting the new payments feature. Apparently, this feature is still in development as WhatsApp is still redesigning the info page as well as bringing in a couple of new icons to the platform.

The report further spotted a feature that showed Rs. 10 cashback to WhatsApp Payments users only on certain transactions. Plus, this cashback amount would be credited after 48 hours. The WABetaInfo report shows a screenshot of the cashback feature, notifying users they would get the reward on their next payment.

Although the report shows Rs. 10 as the cashback deal, the official launch of the cashback on WhatsApp Payments will be higher. Moreover, the report says the cashback on UPI payments is limited to only India and might not be available in other regions.

WhatsApp Payments Vs Google Pay

WhatsApp Payments has been aiming to grab a piece of the UPI payments market in India. Well-established apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and even Paytm are widely used in India. On the other hand, WhatsApp Payments is relatively new, despite having a massive userbase for messaging. This is why the cashback feature on WhatsApp Payments makes sense.

Google Pay, PhonePe, and even Paytm offer multiple cashback and reward schemes on their platform, attracting users to tap into the UPI payment for all their transactions. With attractive rewards and cashback offers, WhatsApp Payments might attract more users. If you wish to check out WhatsApp Payments, open the Settings tab on WhatsApp > WhatsApp Payments.

WhatsApp Gets Redesign And New Icons

Apart from the cashback reward coming to WhatsApp Payments, reports suggest that the popular messaging app is revamping the platform. This includes the redesign and even a change in the WhatsApp group icon. Looking back, WABetaInfo has revealed the Android beta version 2.21.20.2 to pack these changes.

Among the new changes, WhatsApp is revamping the group info page. WhatsApp groups would now include chat and call buttons in the front and center. Simply put, the WhatsApp update would include bigger buttons for chat, audio, and video calls. Plus, admins can have a share button to invite people into the group more easily.

The update would allow users to create icons for groups, in case they didn't have a picture for the group display picture. Plus, users can choose a background color for the group icon. WhatsApp might also allow users to place emojis and stickers in the future. Most of these features are still in development and would roll out eventually.

