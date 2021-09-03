WhatsApp Penalized €225m Over Breaking Data Protection Laws In Ireland News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Over the years and following the Facebook acquisition, WhatsApp has got several new features and customisations which has improved the user experience. But, the end-to-end encryption format allowing for maximum privacy remains its success factor. The company has now made it to the headlines for a massive fine being imposed over the breaking of data protection rules in Ireland. Here's what happened:

WhatsApp To Pay €225 Million For Breaking Data Protection Rule

WhatsApp has been penalised for breaking data protection ruled in Ireland. The Data Protection Commission in the country has issued a €225 million fine which makes it one of the biggest penalties given to any brand in the last few years under the EU Data Protection law.

As per the online reports, WhatsApp is being accused of not showing users data with complete transparency and also how it is gathering and processing all the necessary information. The statement shared by Ireland's DPC reveals, "WhatsApp failed to process user data in a lawful, fair, and transparent way.

The statement further states suggest WhatsApp has failed to provide information on how data is collected clearly and has also not been able to clarify to the users for what purpose their data is being collected. The DPC has also raised concerns about the way WhatsApp processes users data and if any third party companies are being looped in for this purpose.

As for the massive €225 million fine, this is said to be the result of the reassessment and the increment of the initially proposed fine in a joint meeting held by the European Data Protection Board and the DPC (Data Protection Commission) back in 2018.

What Does WhatsApp Say On This Matter?

WhatsApp rubbishes this fine as "entirely disproportionate". A company spokesperson has also released a statement citing the penalty being given to the brand is related to the policies that were in place in 2018.

The company has also suggested that its priority is to offer a secure platform for the users and have ensured all the information shared with the DPC were transparent. As of now, it is not clear if the company will be paying this hefty fine or will challenge this ruling.

via

Best Mobiles in India