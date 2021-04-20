WhatsApp Pink Scam Allowing Hackers To Breach Your Privacy; How To Stay Safe? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp has made its way to every other available smartphone in the market today. It is one of the most used instant messaging services on both Android and iOS smartphones. With several features added over years, the user experience has also improved. But, even with several layers of security and end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp has always been a target for hackers. We have come across several scams that compromise a user's privacy.

Recently, a flaw was discovered that allowed a hacker to suspend an account. Now, a new scam called WhatsApp Pink has made its way to WhatsApp which allows a hacker to get control of an account. What is this new WhatsApp Pink scam and how you can stay safe? Take a look?

WhatsApp Pink Scam: What Is It? How Can You Stay Safe?

WhatsApp since long has been donning a green skin which has often led users' route to use unauthorized versions such as WhatsApp Plus which allows customizations. However, stringent WhatsApp policies have been keeping users at bay. The latest scam uses this to advantage to spread malware to a device and getting hold of a user's account.

Scammers are sending across WhatsApp Pink link that claims to change WhatsApp's green theme to pink. But, this is a hoax message and the link once clicked will give the hackers full control of your account instead of changing your WhatsApp's theme. Not just account, this malware allows an attacker to get access to your smartphone as well.

If a user clicks on the link, he/she will be rerouted to a download page containing an APK which resembles the original. But, the APK contains the malware and infects the device once installed. But, the installation needs to be completed for the malware to infect the target device.

Cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajharia has notified the masses of this newly found malware via his official Twitter handle. As per Rajharia, the WhatsApp Pink malware is not the same as the recent security flaw discovered on the messaging platform. WhatsApp has also acknowledged the new virus and has advised the users to remain cautious of such links or messages.

As for staying safe, make sure you don't click on any link that lures you with new themes or features. If in case, you have accidentally clicked in any such link, do not go ahead with the installation process. In fact, you should be cautious of any links that come from untrusted sources. Steering away from such false messages and links is the best way to stay protected from any scam.

