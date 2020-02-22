Just In
- 17 min ago 8 Best Music Streaming App In India That Offers The Best Music Listening Experience
-
- 19 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Order Sold Out Withn Minutes In India
- 22 min ago iQOO 3 Hands-On Video Teaser Confirms 48MP Quad-Camera Setup, Rear panel Design
- 42 min ago AOC C24V1H Monitor Review: Stylish And Sophisticated
Don't Miss
- Finance How Will Infratel-Indus Merger Deal Help Vodafone Idea?
- Sports Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav story: How did India leg-spinner come back from injury
- News Pak must crackdown on terrorists for successful dialogue with India: White House
- Movies Katrina Kaif Praises Priyanka Chopra's Risqué Grammy Outfit: 'She Looked Absolutely Stunning'
- Lifestyle Malaika Arora's Patola Sari Is For Handloom Connoisseurs And Those Who Want To Look A Class Apart
- Automobiles Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Launching In India On 6 March: Details And Expected Pricing
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
- Travel Top 6 Places To Visit In India To Observe Maha Shivratri!
WhatsApp Private Chat Groups Likely To Be Insecure
WhatsApp is lined up with one after another issue, in the wake of security concerns. Now, a fresh report suggests that WhatsApp private chat groups are likely to be insecure, as these groups can be easily accessible via Google. The 'invite to a group via link' feature lets these WhatsApp groups to be linked by Google. As a result, the groups get available across the internet by becoming a part of the public domain. And, hence other users can potentially get access to join your group.
As reported the users while typing-- 'chat.whatsapp.com' on Google's search bar, will be surprised to find that search-giant has indexed as many as 470,000 links with its browser. The users outside to the private WhatsApp groups can get through by following these disclosed links. These links might have been intentionally kept on the public domain by the concerned group admins. While other links as indexed by Google weren't at all were subjected to the public domain.
A few of these groups available on Google's domain are possessed by NGOs and other firms. Some other links or indexed groups are likely to contain unwanted things like child pornography. WhatsApp said that all these links are put up across the internet, but at the same time warned that make sure none of your private stuff is available on the public domain.
Since the links become an easy way to perpetuate through these groups, Google cites concern over the issue. At the most Google can block these links to get appeared on its search bar, if group admins seek help from search-giant. The issue was reported back only after Facebook cited that disclosing of these groups was meant to be done intentionally.
Although Facebook claims WhatsApp as a secure medium, WhatsApp groups when once get disclosed there is no point that which of your contents are private or not. Even though you intend to hide the contents inside the groups, potential hackers could easily get through the groups available publicly on the internet.
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
28,499
-
18,500
-
25,999
-
34,959
-
1,06,900
-
14,999
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,499
-
10,990
-
18,500
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
14,792
-
62,900
-
34,959
-
47,899
-
11,999
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
13,545
-
40,920
-
73,999
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
51,150