WhatsApp Private Chat Groups Likely To Be Insecure

WhatsApp is lined up with one after another issue, in the wake of security concerns. Now, a fresh report suggests that WhatsApp private chat groups are likely to be insecure, as these groups can be easily accessible via Google. The 'invite to a group via link' feature lets these WhatsApp groups to be linked by Google. As a result, the groups get available across the internet by becoming a part of the public domain. And, hence other users can potentially get access to join your group.

As reported the users while typing-- 'chat.whatsapp.com' on Google's search bar, will be surprised to find that search-giant has indexed as many as 470,000 links with its browser. The users outside to the private WhatsApp groups can get through by following these disclosed links. These links might have been intentionally kept on the public domain by the concerned group admins. While other links as indexed by Google weren't at all were subjected to the public domain.

A few of these groups available on Google's domain are possessed by NGOs and other firms. Some other links or indexed groups are likely to contain unwanted things like child pornography. WhatsApp said that all these links are put up across the internet, but at the same time warned that make sure none of your private stuff is available on the public domain.

Since the links become an easy way to perpetuate through these groups, Google cites concern over the issue. At the most Google can block these links to get appeared on its search bar, if group admins seek help from search-giant. The issue was reported back only after Facebook cited that disclosing of these groups was meant to be done intentionally.

Although Facebook claims WhatsApp as a secure medium, WhatsApp groups when once get disclosed there is no point that which of your contents are private or not. Even though you intend to hide the contents inside the groups, potential hackers could easily get through the groups available publicly on the internet.

