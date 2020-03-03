ENGLISH

    WhatsApp Protect Backup Feature Likely Under Testing

    By
    |

    Recently, the instant messaging service WhatsApp rolled out a new beta update that is available on the Google Play Store. The update has brought a slew of new features to the users who have signed into the Google Play Beta Program. And, it is expected that these new features will be rolled out to the stable version of the app soon.

    One of the notable changes in the new update is called 'protect backup'. As its name indicates, this feature protects your online backup with the help of a password. Notably, this feature is under development and is yet to be rolled out to users, claims WABetaInfo.

    WhatsApp Protect Backup

    It is interesting to see the Facebook-owned instant messaging app is working on a security-related feature that will let users protect their backups. The report notes that this feature is in the alpha stage of development. Given that you can back up their data on WhatsApp, the new Protect Backup feature will let you secure their Google Drive backups safe with a password.

    What you should keep in mind is that if you lose the password for the WhatsApp backup, then you will not able to restore the history. As of now, the other details regarding this feature under development are not known. However, the report notes that this will not be a mandatory element and you can choose to either turn it on or off as per your preference from WhatsApp Settings.

    Other WhatsApp Features

    Besides this, WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing some major aesthetic changes for the iOS version. The new design appears to feature a slide or long-press option on every WhatsApp text for shortcuts such as star mark, reply, copy and forward messages. Unlike the traditional design, the new WhatsApp design appears to have options in a drop-down menu below the targeted message.

     

    We can expect the new redesign to likely come out with a WhatsApp beta update in the coming weeks. The stable update of the app is also expected to get these new features including the dark mode via a separate update.

    whatsapp news apps
    Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 12:36 [IST]
