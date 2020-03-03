Just In
- 26 min ago SpaceX Starship Super-Rocket Explode During Pressure Test: Report
-
- 1 hr ago Nubia Red Magic 5G With Active Fan Cooling Solution Confirms To Go Live On March 12
- 1 hr ago Apple To Layout First Retail In India; Tim Cook Thanks Trump
- 1 hr ago Our Prime Minister Plans To Quit Social Media This Sunday: Reason Yet To Be Known
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam Voting Process: Know How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestants!
- News Arvind Kejriwal-PM Modi meeting concludes; Held talks on Delhi violence, Coronavirus?
- Sports Sexual harassment complaints: SAI claims to have taken strict action in 9 out of 14 cases
- Lifestyle Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shiny Silver Jumpsuit Is For Those Who Love Experimenting With Clothes
- Finance Pfizer Hits 52-Week High After Parent Co Finds Compounds With Potential To Treat Coronavirus
- Automobiles Volkswagen T-Roc India Specs, Features & Colour Options Revealed: Will Rival The Jeep Compass
- Travel Best Places To Celebrate Holi In Karnataka
- Education UPSC Tie-breaking Principles For Civil Services And Other Exams
WhatsApp Protect Backup Feature Likely Under Testing
Recently, the instant messaging service WhatsApp rolled out a new beta update that is available on the Google Play Store. The update has brought a slew of new features to the users who have signed into the Google Play Beta Program. And, it is expected that these new features will be rolled out to the stable version of the app soon.
One of the notable changes in the new update is called 'protect backup'. As its name indicates, this feature protects your online backup with the help of a password. Notably, this feature is under development and is yet to be rolled out to users, claims WABetaInfo.
WhatsApp Protect Backup
It is interesting to see the Facebook-owned instant messaging app is working on a security-related feature that will let users protect their backups. The report notes that this feature is in the alpha stage of development. Given that you can back up their data on WhatsApp, the new Protect Backup feature will let you secure their Google Drive backups safe with a password.
What you should keep in mind is that if you lose the password for the WhatsApp backup, then you will not able to restore the history. As of now, the other details regarding this feature under development are not known. However, the report notes that this will not be a mandatory element and you can choose to either turn it on or off as per your preference from WhatsApp Settings.
Other WhatsApp Features
Besides this, WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing some major aesthetic changes for the iOS version. The new design appears to feature a slide or long-press option on every WhatsApp text for shortcuts such as star mark, reply, copy and forward messages. Unlike the traditional design, the new WhatsApp design appears to have options in a drop-down menu below the targeted message.
We can expect the new redesign to likely come out with a WhatsApp beta update in the coming weeks. The stable update of the app is also expected to get these new features including the dark mode via a separate update.
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,680
-
25,999
-
34,775
-
1,06,900
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
10,990
-
19,680
-
12,999
-
13,883
-
15,290
-
62,900
-
34,775
-
45,900
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999
-
72,999
-
15,500
-
11,999