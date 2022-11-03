WhatsApp Communities Feature Rolling Out Now; Can It Help Meta Win New Users? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp has been working on several new features, including the anticipated 'Communities'. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp will begin the rollout of the Communities feature for Android, iOS, and the web with global availability in the coming days. Can the new WhatsApp Communities feature help win the service more users worldwide?

For the unversed, the WhatsApp Communities feature has been in the works for a while now. WhatsApp Communities feature is like a group that houses multiple groups within. The idea is to build a community on WhatsApp to help with better communication. Here's all you need to know about the new WhatsApp Communities.

WhatsApp Communities Explained

To recall, Meta announced that it was working on WhatsApp Communities earlier this year. After nearly six months, WhatsApp is officially rolling out Communities starting with select countries. The new feature is part of Meta's aim to boost WhatsApp for both personal and business uses.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg announced the new WhatsApp feature on Facebook. Explaining the features of Communities, he says "it makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We're also rolling out polls and 32-person video calling too. All are secured by end-to-end encryption, so your messages stay private."

How to Create WhatsApp Communities?

Starting WhatsApp Communities is as simple as starting a WhatsApp Group. Here are the steps to create new WhatsApp Communities:

Step 1: Firstly, you need to have the latest version of WhatsApp to access Communities

Step 2: Now, you can find the Communities tab on both Android and iOS platforms

Step 3: Select the option and create new Communities from scratch. You can also add existing groups to the Communities feature.

How Will WhatsApp Communities Help?

The new WhatsApp Communities can be a big help to break down communication as well as to find all important data in one place. For instance, WhatsApp Communities can be handy when you have multiple groups in your workplace or residential apartment.

One can create a group for the entire apartment and create smaller groups for their blocks, floors, and close friends. But all these groups can be combined to create Communities on WhatsApp. Admins of WhatsApp Communities can further send messages to either the entire community or a particular group.

Presently, WhatsApp Communities is allowing up to 10 groups, which might get an update later. Considering these features, WhatsApp Communities is a welcomed change, especially for those handling both business and personal accounts.

However, with the rise in outages, WhatsApp still has a long way to go. WhatsApp faced one of the biggest outages recently where users weren't able to send or receive messages. The new features surely make the platform an attractive one, but outages can still hamper the user experience.

