WhatsApp Security Threat Might Put Your Data At High Risk News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is touted to be a secure instant messaging platform as it banks on end-to-end encryption. However, a recent report proves it wrong. Going by the tech headlines, users of the messaging platform are recommended to be cautious as security experts have detected a new bug, which is claimed to put privacy at risk.

In a recent development, Google's Project Zero team has discovered a new threat and revealed that it will affect the iOS users if they visit a malicious website, which is circulating in messages. The team goes on stating that iOS users have to ensure that they do not visit unauthorized websites as the action will let hackers gain access to their photos, location and other sensitive information via WhatsApp chats.

WhatsApp Users At Great Risk

As per Ian Beer, a Google researcher, as end-to-end encryption of the WhatsApp platform has been compromised, hackers start sending messages such as plain texts from the server. It has been added that only a few websites can hack devices in this manner and users should make sure they avoid using such authorized websites.

How To Stay Safe

It is recommended that iOS users upgrade their devices to the latest iteration of iOS rolled out by Apple to keep security threats at the bay. Also, users should ensure not to click any kind of suspicious emails that might redirect them to unknown or suspicious websites. This can be a ploy used by hackers to compromise devices.

WhatsApp Wants To Prevent Risk

This is not the first time that we have come across news related to privacy threat on WhatsApp users. To avoid the same, the messaging platform also rolled out several features including the Suspicious Links feature, which will let users know that the link that they have received is not a genuine one and could be malicious. It was meant to keep users away from visiting such malicious links that might cause harm later.

Also, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is rolling out many other aspects centered on users' privacy. This hints that WhatsApp does not want to compromise user data, so it is expected to bring a new update to resolve this issue.

Best Mobiles in India