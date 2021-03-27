ENGLISH

    WhatsApp Sticker Search Feature For Android, iOS Announced Globally: How To Use

    By
    |

    WhatsApp has been rolling out a steady stream of updates to continue expanding and maintaining its user base. The latest feature the popular messaging platform is rolling out seems to attract a young audience. The WhatsApp 'Sticker Search' feature is now available for both Android and iOS users globally, allowing users to search for customized stickers on the app.

    WhatsApp Sticker Search Feature For Android, iOS Announced Globally

     

    WhatsApp Sticker Search Feature Announced

    The Facebook-owned messaging app took to its official Twitter handle to announce the new sticker feature. "Need to say I love you? There's a sticker for that. Need to say I know? There's a sticker for that too," WhatsApp said in a tweet. The new feature further enables users to import stickers from third-party apps as well.

    Looking back, popular tipster WABetaInfo had hinted at WhatsApp's update to allow users to import third-party stickers on its app. Soon after, earlier this month, WhatsApp released an update allowing users to import animated sticker packs from third-party sources.

    Previously, WhatsApp only allowed users to search for emojis and GIFs on the messaging app. Now, there's an additional slot to search for stickers to communicate with your friends and family. Further, if they've imported custom stickers or stickers from third-party apps, it will be found easily.

    Sticker Maker From WhatsApp

    From the looks of it, WhatsApp has been stressing more on stickers! The messaging platform has also rolled out sticker maker features, specifically for users in Brazil, Indonesia, and India. WhatsApp has allowed a couple of external applications to create stickers using the messaging platform.

     

    To create a sticker using the new feature, users will need to download the new sticker maker app. They can create new stickers or a sticker pack by select videos, GIFs, or images from their camera roll. Once added, the sticker maker app will automatically convert it to a .webp file, which can be imported to WhatsApp. This would enable users to send custom-made stickers to their circle.

    Saturday, March 27, 2021, 13:29 [IST]
