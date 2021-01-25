WhatsApp Stickers For Republic Day: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers On Android, iOS News oi-Sharmishte Datti

India is all set to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day today. However, with the pandemic still raging, it's important to maintain social distance and celebrate the landmark day with caution. Like most things so far, one can celebrate Republic Day virtually by sending WhatsApp stickers to your near and dear ones.

WhatsApp has a couple of stickers that users can use at all times that express emotions. However, if you wish to send WhatsApp stickers particularly for Republic Day or other occasions like Indian festivals, then you will need to download third-party apps. Here's how to download Independence Day WhatsApp stickers for your Android and iOS devices:

How To Send Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers On Android

Step 1: Open Google Play and search for Republic Day Stickers

Step 2: Here, you will get a wide range of options from several third-party apps. Select an app of your choice.

Step 3: Download and install the Republic Day stickers app. Once done, open the app and allow it the required permissions.

Step 4: A pop-up option asks if you wish to add it to WhatsApp, click yes here. This will integrate the sticker app with WhatsApp.

Step 5: Once the Republic Day sticker pack is added to WhatsApp, you can share it with your contacts by clicking on the emoji sign.

How To Send Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers On iPhone

The process to send Republic Day WhatsApp stickers on iPhone or iPad is a tad bit different. For one, the Apple App Store doesn't allow many third-party sticker apps for integration. However, there are a couple of sticker packs for Republic Day available on the App Store, but these might cost you some money. Here's how to get Republic Day stickers on iPhone:

Step 1: Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad Step and search for Republic Day stickers. As noted, some might even charge you.

Step 2: Select the sticker pack of your choice and download it. Next, integrate the Independence Day sticker pack with WhatsApp.

Step 3: Once done, you will find the Independence Day stickers on your WhatsApp chat window and send them to your contacts.

