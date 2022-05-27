WhatsApp Stranger Things Sticker Pack Launched; Here's How To Download News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack for Stranger Things. As we already know the fourth season of the Stranger Things has been released today (May 27) on Netflix which comes in two volumes. This is nothing new for WhatsApp, as the instant messaging app usually brings new sticker packs to celebrate any event.

Last year, the Meta-owned platform launched ''Sticker Heist'' to celebrate the Money Heist season 5. Now, let's take a look at how to download and send Stranger Things WhatsApp stickers.

WhatsApp Stranger Things Sticker Pack Details

WhatsApp's new sticker pack for Stranger Things is now available within the WhatsApp sticker store that can be accessed by clicking on the sticker icon on the chat bar. The WhatsApp Stranger Things sticker pack is created by State Design and consists of a total of 11 stickers. The new pack comes in 2.2 MB in size. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to download the WhatsApp Stranger Things sticker pack.

How To Download And Send Stranger Things Sticker Pack On WhatsApp

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp and go to any chat.

Step 2: Now, click on the sticker icon on the chat bar and then the '+' sign placed at the end of your sticker list.

Step 3: Click on this and you can see the new "Stranger Things" sticker pack at the top of the list.

Step 4: After that, click on the download option and it will automatically appear on your sticker list. Finally, you can share the stickers with your contacts.

Besides, there are several third-party apps that will allow you to download Stranger Things Stickers for WhatsApp. Follow these steps to get more stickers on your WhatsApp.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for Stranger Things stickers for WhatsApp. Now, you can see options like Stranger Things, Stranger Things stickers for WhatsApp, etc.

Step 2: Select one of your choices and download it.

Step 3: Then, allow the app the required permission to integrate with other apps, including WhatsApp permission.

Step 4: Now, you'll get more Stranger Things stickers on WhatsApp to share with your friends.

