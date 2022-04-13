WhatsApp Testing Communities Tab For Android & ‘Order’ Chat Shortcut For Business Users News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp, the meta-owned platform will soon bring multiple features to enhance user experience. The instant messaging app was spotted testing a dedicated Communities tab for its Android user. Alongside, it is also working on bringing a chat shortcut for business accounts which will allow users to quickly create new orders directly from the chat action sheet.

WhatsApp Communities Tab Feature Explained

The WhatsApp Communities Tab feature was spotted in the beta version 2.22.9.10 on Android. Besides, a screenshot shared by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo revealed it will remove the camera tab instead the new community tab will be placed. It also remains to be seen where it will place the camera tab.

The screenshot also shows that communities will help you bring your related groups together, and any communities you have created or get added to will show up in this new tab. So, it will make your job easy as you don't need to search for any group by going through the list of chats.

You can easily get all the groups in the upcoming new Communities tab. The same feature will also be available on iOS devices as well which was spotted earlier this month. As of now, the release date is still under wraps. We'll keep updating you if further info comes to our notice.

WhatsApp Order Shortcut For Business Accounts: Explained

As mentioned above, the instant messaging app was also spotted testing the ability to order directly from the chat screen. WABetaInfo has spotted the 'Order' shortcut in beta version 2.22.9.11 on Android. As per the shared screenshot, a new chat shortcut named "Order" will be placed to the chat action sheet. It will allow business users to quickly create an order for their customers.

With this feature, businesses will be able to choose the product, the quantity, and the price. Then it can be shared with the customer from the chat where it has been created from. The release date for this feature is still unknown. However, it will only be available for the WhatsApp business accounts in the future.

Besides, the instant messaging app is also working on a new feature for business accounts which will allow business users to share a short link directly with their customers.

