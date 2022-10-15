Just In
- 19 min ago Overwatch 2 Surpass 25 Mn. Players As Blizzard Tweaks Hero Balance And Gameplay
- 39 min ago Amazon Gift Card Balance; How to Check it on Smartphone and PC
- 2 hrs ago Can Qualcomm Have an Edge Over Apple With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC?
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 10R 5G Gets Massive Rs. 8,000 Discount At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Don't Miss
- Education Gujarat TET Registration Window Active on October 21. Know How to Apply for the TET 1 & 2
- News Rupee not sliding, dollar strengthening incessantly: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Sports ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Full List of Global Commentators; Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain headline
- Lifestyle Dhanteras 2022: Why Do We Purchase Gold On This Day?
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Vasanthi Asked To Sacrifice Her Hair Length For Rohith!
- Finance Reports Of STFC Acquisition Of Bank Speculative: STFC
- Automobiles Hero Vida V1 Vs TVS iQube – Range, Performance, Charging & More
- Travel Charming Llangollen Canal - Your Guide To The UK's Best Canal Cruise
WhatsApp Working on Feature to Edit Sent Messages
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on a new feature, which will let users edit messages that have been sent. Similar to the 'Delete for everyone' feature, this one will leave an 'edited' label beside the text that has been edited. This new feature will be a great addition as it frees users from deleting messages with a mistake or typo.
As per WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new WhatsApp features, this feature is under development but it is not available for beta testers.
WhatsApp Tests Ability to Edit Sent Messages
Going by the report, the 2.22.22.14 beta version of WhatsApp will let users edit a message that was sent, but the catch is that the edit option will be available only for 15 minutes from the time of sending the message. Also, it will show the 'Edited' label as seen in the screenshot shared by the report. However, it notes that WhatsApp may not ensure that the messages will be edited if the recipient has not turned on their device within the specified time limit. None of the other details regarding this feature is known for now as it is under development.
Related: WhatsApp is betting big on privacy with screenshot-blocking feature
While there is no word on how this feature will work, we expect that the Edit Messages feature will be similar to the ability to delete messages for all. It could include an Edit option alongside the delete and star icons at the top that appears on a long-press on the sent message within 15 minutes of sending it.
Related: WhatsApp groups will soon let you add up to 1,024 members
Another Interesting Update on Cards
In addition to this, WhatsApp was tipped to be in plans to let users add up to 1,024 participants in groups. Until now, WhatsApp groups supported up to 512 members. This feature was rolled out to the beta testers a few months back. Now, it looks like the platform has chosen to increase the group limit by letting users create larger groups allowing up to 1,024 participants. This functionality is currently available only on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, as revealed by the screenshot.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470