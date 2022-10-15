WhatsApp Working on Feature to Edit Sent Messages News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on a new feature, which will let users edit messages that have been sent. Similar to the 'Delete for everyone' feature, this one will leave an 'edited' label beside the text that has been edited. This new feature will be a great addition as it frees users from deleting messages with a mistake or typo.

As per WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new WhatsApp features, this feature is under development but it is not available for beta testers.

WhatsApp Tests Ability to Edit Sent Messages

Going by the report, the 2.22.22.14 beta version of WhatsApp will let users edit a message that was sent, but the catch is that the edit option will be available only for 15 minutes from the time of sending the message. Also, it will show the 'Edited' label as seen in the screenshot shared by the report. However, it notes that WhatsApp may not ensure that the messages will be edited if the recipient has not turned on their device within the specified time limit. None of the other details regarding this feature is known for now as it is under development.

While there is no word on how this feature will work, we expect that the Edit Messages feature will be similar to the ability to delete messages for all. It could include an Edit option alongside the delete and star icons at the top that appears on a long-press on the sent message within 15 minutes of sending it.

Another Interesting Update on Cards

In addition to this, WhatsApp was tipped to be in plans to let users add up to 1,024 participants in groups. Until now, WhatsApp groups supported up to 512 members. This feature was rolled out to the beta testers a few months back. Now, it looks like the platform has chosen to increase the group limit by letting users create larger groups allowing up to 1,024 participants. This functionality is currently available only on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, as revealed by the screenshot.

