WhatsApp likely tests location sticker for iOS

Recently, the blog that reveals upcoming features of WhatsApp, WABetaInfo revealed that the messaging platform has released a new update for iOS taking the version number to 2.17.50. This update is said to bring bug fixes, improvements and new features. Also, there are some hidden features and one of them is the stickers.

With the introduction of Status, WhatsApp for iOS got the facility to insert texts and emojis on iOS but now the app has got the ability to add stickers as well. The WhatsApp Stickers are quite similar to those of Instagram. You can also see some Instagram Stickers for Stories too. This way, you can apply the stickers to images, videos and GIFs on Status and sent the same to individual chats or group messages too.

When the report about WhatsApp Stickers came in, it was speculated that the platform might soon get more Stickers including Location Stickers. Now, this appears to have become a reality. Another WABetaInfo blog post states that the location stickers have become real.

Basically, the location sticker is a new type of dynamic sticker within the app. It lets you choose one of your favorite spots between the list of nearby spots and paste the same on an image or video. It is said that WhatsApp lets iOS users to insert a location sticker on images. This will load the nearby locations and you need to select your favorite location. There are two layouts to pick the location sticker for now.

Notably, the location sticker is said to be hidden from both the beta and non-beta users, so you might not get to see these features for a while. As these features could be in testing, this might take quite some time to be rolled out officially.

The blog post goes on stating that WhatsApp might be adding more stickers in the coming updates and speculates that temperature sticker could be one of them.