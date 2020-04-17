WhatsApp To Allow More Than 4 Users In Group Video Calls News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp is working to allow more people to participate in a group video call. Currently, the limit is set at four people in a group video call. According to WhatsApp's Android beta, the limit may be increased in upcoming days.

As people maintain social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus worldwide, apps like Zoom and Google Duo offer the facility to allow video calls with a huge number of people. WhatsApp may be looking to allow more than four users in a group call.

WABetaInfo has shared new features which are explored in WhatsApp v2.20.128 beta and WhatsApp v2.20.129 beta for Android. WhatsApp v2.20.128 beta for Android update was found to have strings that advised the group call limit might be increased.

As currently the limit is set at four people in a group video call but there is no confirmation on the number of people that will be participated in the group call once.

There's no confirmation on when the feature will applicable. So, after updating to the latest version also it will not able to see. We can expect to see the updated version very soon.

According to the report, the latest beta update brings a few problems in the new feature. It is not advisable to update to this version if group calling is a feature that you use frequently use. This feature was identified previously in WhatsApp v2.20.50.23 beta for iOS.

The social media giant has also limited the number of times users can forward or share messages in WhatsApp, to control the spreading of any misinformation.

WhatsApp has launched another beta for Android - WhatsApp v2.20.129 as well that introduces a new 'Call Header' that notify calls are secured. For enjoying this new feature, it will need to be the updated version of WhatsApp.

