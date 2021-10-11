WhatsApp To Allow Pausing Voice Messages While Recording; How Will It Work? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp is working on several features to enhance the user experience. Now, a new feature is reportedly under development that will allow users to pause voice messages while recording. Earlier this year, the app was said to add a new tool where one can review their voice message before sending it. However, this feature is not available yet.

WhatsApp New Feature For Voice Messaging

In the latest development, the instant messaging app is said to working on a new feature that will allow you to pause your voice messages while recording and resume recording your voice message right from where you had paused. Currently, we cannot pause the recording, if we pause it, we need to record it from scratch again. So, with this new feature, you don't need to start afresh.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently under development; however, it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android. The report further suggests that this new feature is spotted during the development of WhatsApp for iOS, but WhatsApp is on it on WhatsApp beta for Android as well.

How Will It Work?

The WABetaInfo report also shares a video giving us an idea of how the new feature will work. Firstly, you need to open a chat to whom you wish to send the voice message. Then after stopping the recorded voice message, you will see a new record button.

After that when you tap it, you will be able to resume recording the voice note. There is no information about when the feature will be out officially. We will keep updated you if any further info comes to our notice.

Alongside, another new feature is said to be in the works which will allow you to hide the profile picture from specific contacts. Now, we can hide our status from specific contacts and also share our status with particular contacts. The same feature will soon be applicable for the profile picture. There will be options like - everyone, my contact, my contact except, and nobody option.

