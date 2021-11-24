WhatsApp To Bring 'Reaction Notifications' Feature For Android & iOS Soon; Message Reactions Also Coming News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We have seen the message reactions feature available on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Besides, when someone reacts to any of your messages, you get a notification.

A similar feature is coming to WhatsApp soon. You might know the instant messaging app is working on a message reaction feature that will allow you to react to any message.

Now, the latest development reveals Meta-owned messaging app will also get a feature named 'Reaction Notifications'. Here's we've discussed how the new feature works.

WhatsApp 'Reaction Notifications' Feature Explained

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the Reaction Notifications feature for Android users which was spotted in the latest 2.21.24.8 beta version. Previously, a report claimed that WhatsApp will also bring the same feature for iOS users as well.

The 'Reaction Notifications' feature on WhatsApp is for users who want to get notified when they get a reaction to any texts. If you don't want to get notified, you can turn off the 'Reaction Notifications'. The WABetaInfo report also shared a screenshot that reveals users can set ''Reaction Notifications'' for group chats as well.

When Is 'Reaction Notifications' Coming?

As of now, there is no word on when the feature will be rolled out officially. Also, the 'message reactions' feature is still under development. We will keep updated you if any further info comes to our notice.

However, the shared screenshot reveals the new feature can be accessed from the Notification section and there will be two options for 'Reaction Notifications' - one is for individual chat and another is for the group. If you turn on the button, you'll get a notification once one will react to your message, while if you turn off it, you won't get any notification.

Additionally, the instant message app is also working on another feature to increase the time limit for its 'delete messages for everyone'. As of now, you can delete messages for everyone within 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds. This means the time limit will soon increase; however, the exact release timeline of this feature is also yet to be revealed.

