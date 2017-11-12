WhatsApp to extend its support for Apple iPad users

WhatsApp is already available for Apple smartphones but it looks now the developers behind the app are working to bring the messaging service to Apple's iPad as well.

Well, references of WhatsApp for iPad have been spotted by WABetaInfo on the latest version of the desktop app. If it is so then WhatsApp for Apple's iPad could be a rolling out soon. The messaging service provider has just released the WhatsApp 0.2.6968 update for its desktop and web clients and it seems that there are now references to icons for the iPad.

However, as of it is not clear whether WhatsApp for iPad will come as a single app or just a client application much like WhatsApp Web which is available for Windows and MacBook users or it could also use Facebook servers to do something else.

WhatsApp is yet to confirm the news but again there is no denying the fact that the Desktop app update clearly hints that something is coming or being developed for Apple iPad. It remains to be seen what WhatsApp is actually cooking up behind the scene for Apple iPad users.

New references about the WhatsApp for iPad app found in WhatsApp Desktop 0.2.6968 recent update.

It's sooo obvious, as you can see in the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Nc07nEzxnN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2017

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has been busy in adding several new features to make the user experience much fun and better. In the past few months, the messaging service provider has added features like Delete for Everyone, live location, WhatsApp for Business to name a few.

Apart from this, it has been said that WhatsApp is also currently working on a new feature that will allow users to send and receive money. As per the reports, the service could well be named WhatsApp Pay and that it might be rolled out later this year. Further, it has been said that WhatsApp Pay will support UPI-based payment services as well.

What do you think of WhatsApp and it plans for new features? Do let us know in the comments.