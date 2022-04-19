WhatsApp To Let iOS Beta Users Hide Last Seen & Profile Photo From Specific Contacts News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp recently introduced some new features including communities. Now, the instant messaging app is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to hide their last seen, profile photo, and about details from certain contacts. According to WhatsApp beta tracker WaBetaInfo, the new feature is now available for some beta users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.9.0.70 update from TestFlight. Here's how the features will work.

WhatsApp only provides three options for showing your personal info including last seen, profile photo, and about. The three options include Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. We already know if you set it to Everyone, your personal info will be visible to anyone, while the 'My Contacts' option only shows your details to those whose phone numbers you have saved on your phone. Lastly, the 'Nobody' option hides your all details from everyone.

Now, the latest update brings another option named the 'My Contacts Except' which is already available for 'Status'. The new option will allow you to hide certain people from seeing your personal info on WhatsApp. This means you don't need to set your last seen or about to "Nobody". You can select some contacts to whom you don't want to show your profile photo, last seen, and about details.

It is also important to note that, when you select contacts in Last Seen > My Contacts Except, you won't be able to see their last seen, but you can see their about and profile photo. As mentioned above, the feature is now being rolled out to some beta testers, we expect it will go live soon for everyone.

Last month, WhatsApp released the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.9 update, which allows Android beta testers to hide their last seen, about, and profile photo details from certain people.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on the 'Emoji Reactions' which will allow people quickly share their emotions without any message. However, the exact timeline for these features is yet to be revealed.

