WhatsApp To Soon Add End-To-End Encryption For Chat Backups; iOS, Android Support Incoming

WhatsApp has been on the headlines for its new security loophole which was flagged by a cybersecurity researcher last month itself. The security flaw highlighted by the security researcher was the missing end-to-end encryption for WhatsApp cloud backups. The company is tipped to be working on bringing a fix for this issue. Here's how?

End-To-End Encryption Support Coming To Both Android And iOS?

Just to recap, WhatsApp is popular amongst consumers across the globe for its end-to-end encryption that secures the users' chats. However, this security layer is currently available for chats on respected smartphones. The missing end-to-end encryption from the cloud backups where the WhatsApp chats are stored was one of the red flags highlighted recently by cyber security experts.

Back in August this year, the company had released a cryptic Tweet hinting at the developments on the same. The brand assured the users on working towards a solution that will secure the chats on cloud servers as well. The latest developments suggest the company will release this option soon for the masses.

End-to-end encrypted backups are coming soon to iOS and Android. Keep an eye on this thread for updates! 👀 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 10, 2021

Both Android, as well as iOS users, will be able to make use of this enhanced security layer that WhatsApp is prepping up to introduce going forward. The exact timeline for bringing end-to-end encryption support for cloud backups hasn't been announced by the company yet. However, the official Tweet shared by WhatsApp confirms its arrival soon.

What All Will Be End-To-End Encrypted On WhatsApp Going Forward?

As of now, only the messages and data shared between the devices get end-to-end encryption support. That too the data stored on the respective devices is what got this added security layer. Going forward, all the cloud servers where the WhatsApp chats will be stored will get end-to-end encryption support.

The users will get the additional security layer on both Google Drive and iCloud servers. WhatsApp is being said to be developing an entirely new framework to secure chats and other data shared on WhatsApp for both Android and iOS users. This missing feature will secure the platform from additional cyber threats and will also close one of the major loopholes which could have given the hacker access to a user's account.

