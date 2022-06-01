WhatsApp To Soon Let You Edit Text Messages; How Will It Work News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp has several new features waiting to be released in future updates. Besides, the instant messaging app recently introduced the message reaction feature. It lets us quickly express our views on a text and photos or videos sent on WhatsApp. Now, the Meta-owned platform is working on a new feature named the ''Edit Text Messages'' which will let users edit messages after sending.

The feature is currently under development and will soon be available for beta testers. Also, WhatsApp beta tracker WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot, showing how the upcoming feature works.

WhatsApp Edit Text Messages Feature Explained

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on bringing the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop. The shared screenshot has been taken from the WhatsApp beta for Android. It shows there will be an edit button for text messages which will let users edit messages after sending them.

Now, if you've done any typo mistakes, you can't fix them. In the future, users can fix them using the edit button. The button will be placed after sending a message along with Info and Copy options. The release timeline is yet to be revealed.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is working on improving message reaction. The screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo revealed that you can react to messages by using the same emoji but with a different skin tone. The skin tone for Folded Hands and Thumbs Up is now available for some beta testers. We expect it will be rolled out for everyone in the coming days. The reaction emoji's skin tone will be the same as the skin tone available in our main emojis list.

On the other hand, WhatsApp will soon allow WhatsApp Business users to set up a cover photo on the Desktop. For the unaware, WhatsApp already released the ability to set up cover photos for business accounts that run the latest versions of WhatsApp Business for iOS. Also, the feature is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android. We'll keep updating you if further info regarding the release date comes to our notice.

