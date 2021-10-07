WhatsApp To Soon Let You Hide Profile Picture From Select Contacts News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp has launched several new features this year enhancing the security and the user experience on its platform. The company was earlier testing a feature where users will be able to report specific spam or abusive message instead of a whole conversation. Now, another new feature is said to be in the works which will let users hide the profile picture from specific contacts.

WhatsApp To Allow Hiding Profile Picture From Specific Contacts

According to a new report via Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature to allow users to hide their profile pictures from selected contacts. Just for reference, the option to hide the profile picture is already in place which you can use both on the Android and iOS version of WhatsApp. However, it only allows you to hide the profile picture from unknown contacts or all contacts and not specific.

The report suggests this new profile picture hiding feature comes with an Android 2.21.21.2 beta update. The report further reveals the updated privacy feature will add the new "My contacts except" option to the profile picture privacy settings. Users will be able to add the specific unwanted contacts from whom they want to hide their profile picture.

The screenshot shared shows four instead of three options to toggle from. The updated tab will have Everyone, My Contacts, My contacts except, and Nobody options. You can select the desired option to hide your profile picture on the instant messaging app.

When Is The Stable Version Rolling Out?

WhatsApp is currently in the testing phase with this new privacy feature. We might see some developments surrounding the stable version's launch in the coming months. There are possibilities WhatsApp releases the option to hide profile pictures from select contacts and expand this to other security aspects as well.

The online reports suggest this updated privacy feature would be later added to the Last Seen and Status option as well. The timeline for its availability on a mass scale is hard to guess. But, we will see this and the aforementioned option for both Android as well the iOS WhatsApp app. Nevertheless, this new security feature has been much awaited and would come in handy when you can't block a contact but can hide a profile picture.

