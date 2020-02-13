WhatsApp Adds 500 Million Users, Reaches 2 Billion Milestone News oi-Sayan Sarkar

WhatsApp witnessed a sharp increase in the number of users. From 1.5 billion users by the end of 2017 until now-- the users have increased to 2 billion. This is because of the effective end-to-end encrypted communication that is allowing more and more users, to use the messaging app.

The number of WhatsApp users has increased by 500 million over the past two years. And, hence the toll now stands at 2 billion active users. WhatsApp was introduced to the world in 2009, and later in the year 2014 it was acquired by Facebook with a value at $19 billion-- the largest ever deal by Facebook to date.

WhatsApp has greatly worked at providing the best security services when it comes to messaging or sending any confidential file. The app uses end-to-end encryption technology, that keeps your content safe automatically. These messages and files are so secured that even WhatsApp doesn't have the access to get through.

All these security claims by WhatsApp is now being cited as loopholes by the governments across the globe. The Facebook-acquired app has been asked to improve its service to properly and securely get regulated amongst users, over security concerns. The backlash grew sharp towards the app, after high-profile hacking case of the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos. The turbulence was caused by a group of Saudi hackers, who scammed Mr. Bezos's iPhone by sending malware via WhatsApp, to get through his secret information.

As per an official, the app is closely working with top security experts to use highly innovative technology, to completely block the hackers from ruining your phone. If at all a user sees malware, with the new technology you can immediately report issues. In the days to come, we are expecting WhatsApp to further improve its security features. Coz-- under any circumstance-- the app wouldn't want to lose away its huge consumer base.

