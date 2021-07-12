WhatsApp View Once Feature Now Coming To iOS; What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp has been consistently bringing new features to enhance the user experience on its platforms. The company released the view once feature for Android users last month itself, but was pending with its rollout for the iOS users. Now, this feature has been made available for iOS as well with a new update. Does the iOS version has any new feature or is it the same as the Android version? Check out the details below:

WhatsApp View Once Feature Finally Comes To iOS?

A new report via WABetaInfo suggets WhatsApp is now testing the view once feature for iOS. Just like the Android version, this feature will be first made available for the iOS beta versions. The company will be releasing a v2.21.140.9 update that will add this feature to the iOS beta version.

Just to recap, the view once the feature is similar to Instagram's disappearing photos feature. With this option, a user can send images and videos that can be viewed only once. The sent media doesn't get stored on the device memory hence disappears after its viewed by the user.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp and Instagram aren't the only apps that have this option. Snapchat was amongst the first to bring this option of disappearing photos. Since the media files don't get stored on the local storage of the sender or receiver's device, this becomes one great privacy option.

Will There Be Something Different Than The Android Version?

The view once features on iOS won't be any different from Android in terms of functionality. The primary usage would be to send images/videos that self-destruct once viewed. While this appears to be a privacy-centric feature, a missing option makes it vulnerable against the counterparts such as Instagram and Snapchat.

The WhatsApp's view once feature doesn't notify a user if the recipient has taken a screenshot of the sent media. We might see this option in the future but until this option is released, the view once won't be entirely private.

WhatsApp hasn't revealed by when the stable version will be released for both Android and iOS platforms. However, with the beta versions making their way to the devices some announcements would likely happen soon.

