WhatsApp Vulnerability Affecting Android, iOS Devices; How to Stay Safe News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, has a wide user base across the world. While it is known for rolling out many new features from time to time, the app hits the headlines for a fair share of bugs and vulnerabilities that could lead to security issues as well. Now, WhatsApp has reported a new vulnerability.

In addition, CERT-In, the Indian cybersecurity nodal agency has also issued a high-security alert that warns users about the chances of losing or compromising data due to this vulnerability. As per the notification issued by WhatsApp and CERT-In, this bug affects the Android and iOS versions of the app prior to v2.22.16.12.

Related: WhatsApp's New Feature to Turn You Into a Sticker

What's New Security Vulnerability

The government agency claims that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in the instant messaging app. These vulnerabilities could be exploited by a remote attacker to run arbitrary code on the targeted system. As per CERT-In, this issue exists in WhatsApp due to the integer overflow, which means that any person can execute remote codes via a video call.

The malicious actor can take control of a user's device by sending a specially-crafted video file, which will let them execute arbitrary code. A hacker can remotely execute commands on someone else's computing device. Usually, remote code executions (RCEs) occur due to malicious malware downloaded by the host. It can happen irrespective of the device's geographic location. The disclosed vulnerability is called CVE-2022-36934 with a severity score of 9.8/10 on the CVE scale.

Related: WhatsApp Call Links Feature is Now Official

How to Stay Safe From WhatsApp Vulnerability

WhatsApp is not new to vulnerabilities and it rolls out patches with the latest versions to resolve these issues. Users just have to ensure that they update to the latest version of the app to make sure there is no security threat. By doing so, users can be safe from the recent security issue reported by CERT-In and the messaging platform itself.

Best Mobiles in India