ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

WhatsApp warns Indian political parties to stop misuse during elections

No misuse of the messaging service will be tolerated.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian political parties have been misusing Facebook-owned messaging service - WhatsApp ahead of general elections, and the company has strictly warned the parties to avoid doing so, reports Reuters.

    WhatsApp warns Indian political parties to stop misuse during election

     

    WhatsApp hasn't mentioned the name of the parties or the nature of abuse, but the misuse of the platform is a big concern as the party workers could use automated tools for mass messaging and spread fake news to persuade the voters.

    The popular messaging app has become an integral part of campaigns and is used extensively by the workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposing Congress party. Both of the parties have accused each other of spreading fake news.

    "We have seen a number of parties attempt to use WhatsApp in ways that it was not intended, and our firm message to them is that using it in that way will result in bans of our service," said Carl Woog, head of communications for WhatsApp.

    WhatsApp isn't new to these challenges, as it faced similar issues ahead of Brazilian elections in October, where the platform was flooded with fake news and conspiracy theories. In India, the platform has over 200 million active users, making it the biggest market for the company.

    "We are trying to be very clear going into the election that there is abuse on WhatsApp. We are working very hard to identify it and prevent it as soon as possible," Woog said.

    Amit Malviya, head of IT for BJP, told Reuters he hasn't met with WhatsApp representatives and refrained himself from commenting on the matter. Congress' social media head, Divya Spandana, on the other hand, claimed that the party has nothing to do with the abuse of WhatsApp.

    The popular messaging platform has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Last year after false messages circulated on WhatsApp went viral they sparked a number of mob lynchings.

     

    Previously, the Indian government proposed new amendments under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act to prevent people from sharing pornographic videos of minors circulating on WhatsApp.

    Read More About: whatsapp fake news messaging news
    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue