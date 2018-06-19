WhatsApp will no more support older phones and Operating systems

WhatsApp is one of the leaders when it comes to instant messaging services around the globe. The messaging platform is used by millions of users every day. WhatsApp is used not only for messaging but also for sharing images, audio, videos, and documents. Apart from this, the messaging platform can also be used for video-calling services that are also used by a number of users around the globe. In addition to all of this, the company has now also introduced UPI-based mobile payment service in India.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp back in 2014 and was available for different platforms many of which are not functional anymore. The list includes the Nokia's Symbian OS, BlackBerry's BBOS and Blackberry 10 along with a number of Android versions and iOS version which were released almost a decade ago and are devoid most of the modern features that are offered in a smartphone now.

However going forward the company will be making an official announcement that will end the support for the older platform either partially or completely. The list of the operating system for which WhatsApp has to end the support with immediate effect includes

1. Android 2.3.3 Gingerbread and older

2. Windows Phone 8.0 and older

3. iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

4. Nokia Symbian S60

5. BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10

WhatsApp has also issued a definitive deadline about when it will stop the support completely. As per the company users will not be able to create a new account on the platforms for which WhatsApp is ending the support; however, the services will keep on for a little while longer. Also, some features might stop working all together as the company is not actively developing for these operating systems anymore, the list is as follows:

1. Nokia S40 (will work until December 31, 2018)

2. Android Gingerbread 2.3.7 and older (until February 1, 2020)

3. iOS 7 and older (until February 1, 2020)

For the users using the above-mentioned devices, we would recommend that they should consider going with a new device to enjoy the uninterrupted services.