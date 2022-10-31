WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Message Yourself; Here's How It Will Redefine Note Taking News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta is working on a host of new features to deliver an improved user experience. One such interesting feature that has been hinted at is the ability to let you send messages to yourself.

To bring more clarity, this was possible earlier by sending messages to your phone number, but you had to click on WhatsApp from contacts on Android devices. Now, the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version highlights the same by adding "message yourself" as a chat caption.

What's New With WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.22.24.2?

With the rollout of the WhatsApp for Android beta version, select beta testers have got the ability to send messages to themselves with the "message yourself" as the chat caption. However, there is nothing new for those who wonder what changes are a part of this update. It just highlights the chat option with your own phone number with a different caption, claims WABetaInfo.

The report notes that some beta testers could have noticed a better synchronization of messages within the chat with their phone number for quite some time. If you send a message to yourself, it will always be synced with your other linked devices as well when using multi-device.

Notably, the chat with your phone number will be available within the contacts list on WhatsApp with a future update, claims the report. At the moment, it is not visible within the contacts list on WhatsApp. Plus, the report has shared a screenshot from the latest Android beta version highlighting the chat with the "message yourself" caption for some beta testers using WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.23.0.70.

Use Cases of This New WhatsApp Feature

With the ability to message yourself on WhatsApp, you can share both text messages and media files and also use emoji reactions within the chat window. With this feature, it will be easy to save important messages that might be needed later. You can also take notes and share them with other users.

Currently, I use a different approach to save messages and notes on WhatsApp. I have created a group with another contact and removed the contact to message myself. With the recent beta update, it should be available easier for users.

