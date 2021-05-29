WhatsApp Won't Limit Features If Privacy Guidlines Aren't Accepted; Has It Complied With The Government? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp and its new set of privacy guidelines have been creating a lot of buzz across the country. The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform even suggested that it will start limiting functions for the users who will not accept the privacy guidelines by May 15. The Indian government has been keeping a tab on the situation and had warned the company to withdraw the new policy from the country.

Until now the company had not replied to the government's letter that demanded a response within seven days. WhatsApp's non-compliance was expected considering the brand itself dragged the Indian government to court for the new IT rules. It felt like a never-ending battle until now. However, WhatsApp has now responded to the developments which are somewhat in our favour.

Has WhatsApp Complied To The Indian Government's Letter?

A report via TheVerge suggests that a WhatsApp spokesperson has revealed that the company isn't planning to pull the plugs off the features and functionalities for the users who have not accepted the new privacy guidelines.

In a statement given to the publication, the spokesperson said, "Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make clear that we will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update."

The spokesperson further added that the company might not stick to this in the future, but it keeps the government pleased. Adding on to the statement he said, "This may change in the future, but for now, WhatsApp is working hard to maintain its user base and keep governments throughout the world pleased."

Is WhatsApp Finally Withdrawing Its Privacy Guidelines From India?

While new development sounds like WhatsApp has complied with the Indian Government's letter. However, the company hasn't complied with the government's plea but will keep notifying users of the updated policy.

No features or functions will be stopped for the users who haven't accepted the guidelines yet. Only an update reminder would be sent as a pop-up now and then.

It is worth noting that large numbers of users have already accepted these guidelines in the country. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the company withdraws these privacy guidelines from India.

