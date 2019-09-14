ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Cleaner Lite App Released On Play Store; Will Free Up Storage, Clear Trash

    Xiaomi Cleaner Lite app was recently listed on the Google Play Store and is currently available for users listed in the early access program. The app claims to help free up storage space on smartphones and seems quite familiar to the MIUI Security Cleaner app that also clears cache, apk packages, and more.

    Xiaomi Cleaner Lite App Released On Play Store

     

    Xiaomi Cleaner Lite App

    The Mi community states that the Cleaner Lite app finds cache trash files, obsolete installation packages, residual app data, and other items and deletes them. The user can choose any file he/she wishes to retain. The app also detects duplicate, blurry, over and underexposed pictures on your device; you can select which of these you wish to delete.

    Xiaomi Cleaner Lite app also features the option to find and delete big files on your smart device. Xiaomi says that even if you delete just a few big files, it'll free up a lot of storage. To run the Cleaner Lite App, your device needs to be running on Android 6.0 or above.

    After establishing its foothold in the smartphone market, Xiaomi has slowly been releasing MIUI apps developed in-house. There are more than 300 million worldwide users for Xiaomi's MIUI skins for Android. To deliver better user experience, Xiaomi has released many system apps like Mi File Manager, Mi Drop, Mi Video, and more.

    The Xiaomi Cleaner Lite app is a new addition to the Play Store that's already loaded with other cleaning apps for Android. Take for instance Clean Master, Android Booster, System Cleaner, Cleaner, etc. Most of these apps have established themselves to boost a device's overall performance. Let's see how Xiaomi makes a name for itself in the crowded cleaner app market.

    xiaomi apps news
    Saturday, September 14, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
