Xiaomi ShareSave e-commerce platform lets you purchase Mi products from China

Xiaomi has launched ShareSave, its new e-commerce platform. This platform is limited only to India and makes it easy for buyers to get the Xiaomi products that are available only in China. It uses social e-commerce as the core model and lets users make outright purchases and also pair their orders with those of their family and friends in order to benefit from discounts.

ShareSave is an Android app available on Google Play Store. As of now, there is word regarding when the company plans to release an iOS version or Web version of the same.

As per a post on the official Xiaomi blog, the Chinese electronics brand has come up with the same to provide its fans in India with an affordable and convenient way to order Mi ecosystem devices in China. It is a global initiative and India is the first market to get it. It will be expanded to other markets as well in the future.

Features of Xiaomi ShareSave platform

This e-commerce platform offers three purchase modes - Pair-up, Drop, Kickstart. The first one, Pair-up will let you pair your orders along with those of your friends and family members so that both of you get a fixed discount. On the other hand, Drop lets you choose a product from the list and invite friends and family to the Drop. The more friends join in the Drop, the lesser will be the pricing. When the product reaches the targeted price, you will get it either for free or 50% off.

When it comes to the third one - Kickstart, it lets you back the desired products starting from $0.2 initial payment. When the product completes the funding process, you will get 10x the initial funding amount as the reward. This will be given to you as a shopping voucher. You can also make outright purchases at the pricing that is listed.

Xiaomi says that it has teamed up with 100 IoT and lifestyle companies for the launch of ShareSave. Most of these companies are said to belong to its incubation platform.