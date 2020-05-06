Xiaomi To Pre-Install Aarogya Setu App Once Government Orders News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Aarogya Setu is a COVID-19 tracking app that was recently launched by the Government of India. All central government employees were asked to download the Aarogya Setu app and come to the office only when the app status show as 'safe'.

Now, Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphones will have a pre-installed with theAarogya Setu app. Xiaomi India has made it mandatory for its employees to download this app on their smartphones. Manu Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India, said Xiaomi will pre-install the app on their new phones if the government wants.

The government wants to make the app compulsory for all new smartphones in India. Jain also claims that Xiaomi is ready to do so if it gets any such instruction from the government.

After the government eased restrictions on areas marked as green and orange. Xiaomi is now preparing to launch and sell new smartphones in the country.

Jain also includes that the application will help detect COVID-19 cases and reduce the spread of the virus.

As we have seen before, food delivery companies like Zomato have made it mandatory for delivery partners to download this app to be able to receive orders.

Jain made it clear that the government has not issued any such order that the Aarogya Setu app on new phones should be made mandatory. However, he said that if such an order comes, the company's future Xiaomi phone will have a pre-installed Aarogya Setu app.

The government launched the Aarogya Setu app to know the privacy around, and to keep people safe. He also added that downloading and using the app will not be a problem.

The Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded by over 83.5 million people as of last week. The application uses Bluetooth and location data to identify users who have been in touch with infected people. It warns users if there is a possibility to get the virus.

