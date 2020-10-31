Xiaomi Wear App 2.0 Update Brings In Real-Time Status, Data Management News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi fans have something new to cheer about. The new Xiaomi Wear app 2.0 has been announced and brings a couple of handy features. For one, the improved app shows the wearer's status in real-time. For now, the Xiaomi Wear app 2.0 is available on Android devices only. The support for iOS is expected soon.

Xiaomi Wear App 2.0 Features

Firstly, the home page of the Xiaomi Wear app now also shows the user's real-time status. This includes the number of steps, calories count, exercise records, and even sleep data, which will now appear on the home page. Xiaomi has also included a professional data management system, where one can bring in a new data source.

Another important addition to the Xiaomi Wear app 2.0 is that users can begin an exercise directly on the app - without triggering it on the device. The app allows you to initiate sports in the app, anytime and anywhere. For now, only selected sports will have this support, including outdoor and indoor running, and outdoor and indoor cycling.

Xiaomi has enhanced the Wear app now to automatically read the exercise heart rate as well. This is available for the Mi Band 5 and the Band 5 NFC version when paired with the app. Previous-gen fitness bands will also get the feature sometime shortly. Xiaomi has also included independent device management that helps users to view data from multiple sources.

The Xiaomi Wear app 2.0 update now included an improved health page that brings a check on the wearer's habits, health plans, and helps to monitor their fitness closely. Health information from experts further helps users to achieve their goals. The app also includes a personal information manager that can be updated independently.

Xiaomi Wear App 2.0 Benefits

The improved Xiaomi Wear app 2.0 has several benefits and was much-need. With generations of fitness bands from the company, the new app now helps users with some real-time tracking. Xiaomi fitness bands are quite popular in India and the improved app will further boost its popularity.

Best Mobiles in India