Yaantra sells 500k refurbished smartphone in two years

Yaantra, an online marketplace for repair, refurb, and resale of smartphones said that it sold 500,000 units of refurbished smartphones in two years.

CEO and Co-founder of the company Jayant Jha said that "The response that we got from selling refurbished smartphones is extremely positive and unbelievable. Along with affordability, the shorter upgrade cycles of smartphones these days is also fueling demand for used phones. It's impractical for one to invest in a new phone every 6 months, thus innovative services that Yaantra provides gives consumers a lot of relief, as mobile phones have now become an integral part of their daily lives."

He said: "The sale of half a million refurbished phones is a testimony to our understanding of the market. We are grateful for this response and hope to up these numbers in the next year."

The company has also launched their doorstep repair service in Delhi-NCR, and have extended this service to Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and other neighboring areas.

Through this service, Yaantra aims to provide customers with a one-stop solution for over 60 percent of the most common mobile phone related issues, such as broken screens, unresponsive mics, and speakers etc., all in less than 2 - 4hrs, at the convenience of their doorstep.

According to a statement the company has slowly established itself as a one-stop shop for each phone related issue, accessible at the click of a button as well as at one's doorstep.

Additionally, users still buy second-hand phones because they would rather opt for a refurbished phone with features they need, rather than settle for a new phone with lower specifications.

The massive inflow and outflow of refurbished gadgets help them champion the cause of the reduction of e-waste being a serious issue in the country