You Can Now Upload Instagram Posts Via Desktop; Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Use

Instagram is amongst the most popular social media platforms in modern times which you can access both on smartphones. However, the instant photo-sharing platform has been more mobile-friendly since the beginning than the desktop version. The company has been working on improving its user experience for laptop/ PC users. The latest feature introduced by the company will finally allow users to share posts via the desktop version. Read on to know all the details:

Instagram Releases 'Desktop Posting' For Laptops And PCs

As the name suggests, the desktop posting feature has been specifically announced for laptop and PC users. Using this feature you will be able to upload pictures and videos via Instagram's Desktop version. This feature was previously limited to the mobile app has been long-awaited by laptop/PC users.

Facebook has itself confirmed the arrival of this feature after months of anticipation. The social media giant has confirmed its availability for both Windows and Mac OS. However, the company is still testing the features and has made it available for a handful of users.

This new move seems to be the company's initiative to enhance the desktop user experience on its platforms. The company has been emphasising its mobile user experience since the beginning but looks like it is considering offering better services in Laptop/ PC department as well.

This is to make sure this new option is bug-free and doesn't have any issues with functionalities at the later stages. Facebook has also confirmed that this new service is being rolled out to the Windows and Mac users in batches.

The brand hasn't revealed the timeline for this update's mass rollout, but will likely complete it in the coming months. So who all are eligible for update and how can you upload posts via the Instagram desktop version? Take a look:

How To Upload Images/ Videos On Instagram Via Laptop/ PCs?

Currently, there are no specific criteria for the users to receive an update on their respective Windows and Mac OS notebooks and PCs. Facebook has confirmed that the users are being prompted to test this option on their laptops and PCs randomly. Therefore, you might have to wait for the update to be available on your device.

As far as the steps are concerned, they are somewhat similar to the mobile version. If the desktop posting feature on Instagram is available on your laptop/ PC, you can follow the steps mentioned below to upload a post.

Step 1: Log in to your account and locate the '+' tab on the upper right corner of the home screen.

Step 2: You will now get the option to select the images as you get on the mobile version. You will also have the option to select multiple images.

Step 3: Now add the necessary tags, location and upload the post.

