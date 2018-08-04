You might end up accidentally unfollowing users on Instagram after the new update

Instagram, which earlier had a safeguard for its app to makes sure users really want to stop following someone on its app. Earlier, when users tapped on 'unfollow' button intentionally or accidentally, the app would ask if they were sure to unfollow that account. The feature comes in handy if you mistakingly tap on the unfollow button but didn't want to actually do it.

But, now the company has discreetly removed the dialogue box with its latest app update, reports Mashable. Now you might end up unfollowing someone while you hastily swipe through the app. It could also make for awkward re-follow request situations.

Users who are yet to update the app will still have the saving grace. But once you update the app, the feature will be gone forever. Instagram is yet to provide a statement on the removed functionality.

Instagram app allows you to remove followers if you keep your account private, but that would be a dealbreaker for many. Keeping your account private just to keep away from few undesirables sounds like a compromise. Well, that's about to change in the coming days.

Instagram has confirmed that it is testing a new feature that allows users to remove followers without having to make their accounts private. While it hasn't shared much information, the app informs testers that the removed followers won't be notified. Instagram has been rolling out several new features such as a mute button, and an experimental 'do not disturb' feature.

The platform is trying to eliminate the content that might drive the users away. Besides, the platform has also launched a new standalone app, IGTV. The new app lets content creators upload a video with a time duration up to 60 minutes. What's interesting is that the videos can only be uploaded in the vertical format. The Instagram app only allows for 60 seconds of videos to be uploaded, alongside 15 seconds on Stories.

The IGTV app is now available for both iOS and Android users. Instagram also said that the new app will offer features like being able to see content from people the users already follow. You can also choose from "For You," "Following," "Popular" and "Continue Watching" categories.