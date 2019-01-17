ENGLISH

YouTube to ban content causing 'severe emotional distress'

YouTube wants clean content on its platform.

By

    YouTube is already trying to curb challenges and pranks that put people at risk, but now the popular video service is making its policies more strict following the Bird Box-inspired dares going viral.

    YouTube to ban content causing 'severe emotional distress'

     

    The platform updated its guidelines by banning all challenges and pranks that could harm people in any way, including activities that cause "severe emotional distress" for minors or poses "serious physical danger."

    YouTube channels who violate the policy will get a two-month grace period, although the platform will still remove any offending videos posted during that period. The new rules came after a teenager crashed a car while taking to act Bird Box challenge, which asks people to navigate blindfolded like the characters in the movie. 

    The platform will also be conducting strikes against channels that violate the new policies with their content's web links or thumbnail images. YouTubers who violate the policies will lose their access to custom thumbnails, and users who get three strikes in 90 days will lose their accounts altogether.

    YouTube told Engadget that the new policies aren't a result of a specific challenge, and has been in the works for months. Also, the Bird Box challenge isn't banned completely and some videos will remain on the platform.

    Instead, YouTube is concerned with the content that shows children either hurt or in dangerous situations.

    Thursday, January 17, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
