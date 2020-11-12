YouTube Error: Why YouTube Isn’t Working And How To Fix The Issue News oi-Sharmishte Datti

YouTube seems to be having some trouble this morning, not only in India but across the globe. It looks like the popular video streaming service suffered an outage that prevented videos from loading. If you witnessed something similar early today, do note you're not alone. YouTube also acknowledged the situation and tweeted that it was working on it.

YouTube Error Explained

The precise reason behind the YouTube error is unclear at the moment. But from the looks of it, the outage had affected other YouTube services purchased via Google TV service, like YouTube TV, movies, and TV shows. None of these platforms were opening when tried.

A few hours ago, the YouTube website seemed to load just fine, but the videos would take a long time to buffer and load. Even small videos ranging for just a minute or two would take a long time to completely load. As time passed, the outage simply worsened, where the display showed errors repeatedly.

...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

YouTube Error Resolved

YouTube had previously posted that it was aware of the situation and was working on resolving it on its official Twitter handle. A few hours ago, YouTube once again posted: "And we're back", indicating that it was working just fine once again. For now, YouTube seems to be working quite normally, although one might still find a couple of glitches.

Also, the YouTube website seems to be better off than the YouTube app for Android. There were still reports of an error occurring on the YouTube app. However, it's advised to refresh the app a couple of times to surpass this error. Next, YouTube TV also showed a couple of errors, but repeated refreshing (or even force closing) resolves the issue.

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

YouTube Error: What's The Reason?

As noted, the precise reason behind the YouTube error is unknown yet. However, the problem seems to be widespread and Twitter surged with complaints with 'YouTube down', 'YouTube Error' posts. For now, the issue seems to be resolved, although one might face a couple of glitches. Continue to refresh the app or the web page to reload, or give it some more time for YouTube to completely resolve the issue.

