YouTube For Android Gets Transcription Feature Like Desktop: Here’s How It Works
YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming platforms - that comes in-built on all Android phones. The YouTube app for Android is bringing in new features that aim to make it a better experience for users. YouTube for Android is now getting transcription support for all videos on the app.
YouTube For Android Gets Transcription Support
Looking back, the YouTube subscription feature was mostly available on the desktop version. The Google-owned video streaming platform is launching the transcription feature to its Android app. A report from Android Police showcases a few screenshots where the transcription feature on YouTube for Android appeared.
Here, the report talks about the new 'Transcript' section on the YouTube app for Android. Below this button, one can find the 'Show Transcription' button. As expected, when users select this button, the YouTube video opens the complete transcription with timestamps. The screenshot further suggests users can navigate through the video transcript.
YouTube users can also head over directly to the specific timestamp and play the video with the transcription from there. That said, the desktop version of YouTube allows users to search through the transcript, which still isn't available on the Android version of the app. Yet, the transcription support on YouTube for Android is a welcome feature.
How To Get Transcription Support On YouTube For Android?
Presently, the transcription feature on YouTube is showing only for a few Android users. The report further states the updated version of the app will be rolled out on a server-side update. This suggests the update is rolling out slowly and it's best to check for the latest update. Even if you have updated the YouTube for Android app to the latest version, the feature might still not appear.
In this case, it's best to wait for the update to reach you. You can also check for the latest YouTube update on Google Play. Presently, the transcription feature hasn't been spotted in India and could take a while to reach us. In related news, YouTube is also working on a couple of other handy features. This includes image polls on YouTube, which are available on social media platforms.
