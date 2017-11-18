YouTube for Android to get Dark Mode soon

Some of you may know that YouTube has a hidden feature called Dark Mode in its web version. While the name might give you some chills, basically in Dark Mode, the white surfaces on the YouTube page turn into dark ones. It is meant for watching videos at night.

However, as we have said earlier, it is a hidden feature. In order to activate the Dark Mode on YouTube, you need to follow certain steps. You can read about it in detail here. This feature was first discovered by a Reddit users. According to a report by Android Police, YouTube is now planning to add the Dark Mode on its Android platform. At this moment, there is no information available on when exactly this feature will arrive.

In case you are interested, you can go to the latest version of YouTube's developer settings and turn the mode on. You should keep in mind that the feature is still in its developing stages. This is why not all the content on the screen has the right color.

As you can see in the picture, some texts and icons placed under the video panel are Black. Since the backdrop for the panel on the section of the page is Dark Grey, the texts and icons are visible. Interestingly, some of the other icons and texts beside them are quite visible as they have a Light Gray color. This means that Google is still trying out different things before launching this feature.

Notably unlike the Dark Mode in the desktop version of YouTube, the entire user interface of the YouTube Android App won't turn dark. Only the video panel will become dark. Apparently, the first three sections of the UI below the main video will become Black. That being said, the feature is still in works and might change when it gets introduced.